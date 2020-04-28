Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) were up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $164.46 and last traded at $163.17, approximately 122,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 242,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 592.27%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at $228,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,372,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,117,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,556,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.