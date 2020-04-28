Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TUFN. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $300.36 million and a P/E ratio of -7.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

