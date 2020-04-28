TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) General Counsel Michael James Hall Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) General Counsel Michael James Hall purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,825.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 26.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRST shares. ValuEngine lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 139,987 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,714,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $17,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 64,413 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

