Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

