Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Up 5.3%

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.60, 1,044,125 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,799,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Several research firms have commented on TROX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $889.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 3.24.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Ltd will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ilan Kaufthal purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,386.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Kam Lawrence purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

