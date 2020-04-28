Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) rose 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.35, approximately 792,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,633,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,709.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Trimble by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 212,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 160.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,047 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 34.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Trimble by 71.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

