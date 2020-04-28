Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) rose 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.35, approximately 792,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,633,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.
TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.80.
In related news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,709.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Trimble by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 212,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 160.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,047 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 34.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Trimble by 71.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trimble Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMB)
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.
