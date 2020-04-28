Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.16

Tri-star Resources PLC (LON:TSTR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.16 and traded as low as $15.00. Tri-star Resources shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 820,130 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 million and a P/E ratio of -87.50.

Tri-star Resources Company Profile (LON:TSTR)

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily owns 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Turkey and Canada.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.