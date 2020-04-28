TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) PT Lowered to $11.00

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPH. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

