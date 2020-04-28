Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 65.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 35.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.71. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.