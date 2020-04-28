Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.71. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

