Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Translate Bio worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Translate Bio by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Translate Bio by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 25,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 30,185 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 40,776 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Translate Bio Inc has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $872.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 74.44% and a negative net margin of 1,451.73%. Research analysts forecast that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

