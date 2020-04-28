Trane (TT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Trane (NYSE:TT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Trane to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. On average, analysts expect Trane to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TT opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.30. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Trane’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Trane from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.82.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

