Traders Purchase High Volume of Genprex Call Options (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,398 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 681% compared to the typical daily volume of 307 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genprex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 192.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Genprex worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

GNPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Genprex in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GNPX opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $74.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

