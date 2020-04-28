TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.07. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.33. Equities research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

