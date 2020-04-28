TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.33. Equities research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.
