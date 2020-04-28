Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research cut Townsquare Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 10.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 million, a P/E ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.13%.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.