Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research cut Townsquare Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 10.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.13%.
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.
