TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,200 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the March 31st total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,413,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLT opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.50 target price for the company.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

