Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 110,062 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $26,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Total by 1,723.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,447,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Total by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Total by 1,839.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 58,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 55,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In related news, Director S.A. Total purchased 15,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $99,017.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,839,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,855 and sold 1,030,591 shares valued at $8,902,068.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.82. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Total SA will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

