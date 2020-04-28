Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,853 shares during the period. Toro accounts for approximately 1.4% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.50% of Toro worth $34,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Toro by 1,687.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of TTC opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.48. Toro Co has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $84.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.32 million. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.