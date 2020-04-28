TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Position Decreased by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,831 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 31,210 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 2.3% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra raised TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.