TiVo’s (TIVO) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TiVo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TiVo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ:TIVO opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $860.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.07. TiVo has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TiVo will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TiVo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TiVo by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 100,234 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TiVo by 367.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 187,538 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TiVo by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

