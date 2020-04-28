ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.17

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.17 and traded as low as $6.48. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 650 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ThyssenKrupp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

