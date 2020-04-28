Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Raised by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.6% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,928,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $342.71 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $343.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

