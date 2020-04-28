Texas Roadhouse Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $49.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.86. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $72.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

