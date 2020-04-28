Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,212 shares of company stock valued at $102,626,162 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,059,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,346,000 after buying an additional 130,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after acquiring an additional 164,369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,158.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,011,000 after acquiring an additional 888,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $98.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

