Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 619.60 ($8.15) and last traded at GBX 617 ($8.12), with a volume of 23667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 570 ($7.50).

Specifically, insider Mark Crawford purchased 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 560 ($7.37) per share, with a total value of £29,999.20 ($39,462.25).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TM17. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Team17 Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Team17 Group to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 402 ($5.29) to GBX 452 ($5.95) in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Team17 Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 489.40 ($6.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.67 million and a PE ratio of 46.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 521.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 426.42.

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

