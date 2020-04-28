Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Deutsche Bank

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from $122.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TGT. Nomura Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.92.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $109.88 on Friday. Target has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average is $113.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Target by 47.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

