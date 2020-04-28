Tapestry’s (TPR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

TPR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $15.05 on Friday. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,119 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,168,160 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,855 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 24,880.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 223,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 12.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 288,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

