Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at $336,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

