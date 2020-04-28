Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Short Interest Up 37.6% in April

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 40.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Talos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $492.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.46. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.85 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

