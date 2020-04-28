TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Up 36.8% in April

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the March 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 834.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities cut their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $125.93 on Tuesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.