Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the March 31st total of 35,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.93% of Sypris Solutions worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.92. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

