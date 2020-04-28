Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.05% of Synopsys worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820 in the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $154.14 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

