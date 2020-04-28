SVB Leerink Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.81. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TMO. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

NYSE TMO opened at $342.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $343.44. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,603,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,323,000 after acquiring an additional 487,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,945,000 after acquiring an additional 351,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

