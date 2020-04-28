SVB Leerink Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.79) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.77). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average is $111.70. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $65.81 and a 12 month high of $147.41.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,963,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,923 shares of company stock worth $18,727,643. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

