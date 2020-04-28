Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Update

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,400 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the March 31st total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SUNW stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Sunworks has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.56). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 125.67% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunworks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.20 to $0.38 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNW. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sunworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sunworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunworks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares during the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

