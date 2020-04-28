SunTrust Banks Weighs in on PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $18.92 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $40.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Stine bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,740 shares of company stock valued at $490,442 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

