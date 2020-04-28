Strix Group’s (KETL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KETL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Strix Group alerts:

LON:KETL opened at GBX 179.40 ($2.36) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.79 million and a P/E ratio of 16.92. Strix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 110.80 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.63). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.75%.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.