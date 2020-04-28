Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Update

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of STRT opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.19. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $116.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.75 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.60%. Analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Strattec Security in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

