Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Financial Comparison

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Store Capital has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

81.9% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Store Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Store Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Store Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group 0.12% 0.10% 0.02% Store Capital 42.81% 6.74% 3.64%

Dividends

Washington Prime Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 61.5%. Store Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Washington Prime Group pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Store Capital pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Store Capital has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Washington Prime Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Washington Prime Group and Store Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Store Capital 0 5 3 0 2.38

Washington Prime Group currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.94%. Store Capital has a consensus target price of $26.29, suggesting a potential upside of 54.26%. Given Store Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Store Capital is more favorable than Washington Prime Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Store Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group $661.48 million 0.23 $4.27 million $1.18 0.69 Store Capital $665.71 million 6.25 $284.98 million $1.99 8.56

Store Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Store Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Store Capital beats Washington Prime Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group and Shelby's Sugar Shop are registered trademarks of the Company. Trademark and patent registrations for Tangible are currently pending.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

