Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 8.80-9.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $8.80-9.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SWK opened at $112.74 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

