Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020 // Comments off

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 85 ($1.12) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 125 ($1.64). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered Stagecoach Group to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 117 ($1.54).

Shares of LON:SGC opened at GBX 75.60 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.80 ($2.19). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.59. The company has a market cap of $4.16 million and a PE ratio of 3.96.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

Further Reading: Straddles

Analyst Recommendations for Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.