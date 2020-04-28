Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 85 ($1.12) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 125 ($1.64). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered Stagecoach Group to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 117 ($1.54).

Shares of LON:SGC opened at GBX 75.60 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.80 ($2.19). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.59. The company has a market cap of $4.16 million and a PE ratio of 3.96.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

