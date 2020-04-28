Stag Industrial (STAG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. On average, analysts expect Stag Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAG. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

