SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. SPX Flow reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLOW. Wolfe Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.80. SPX Flow has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of SPX Flow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $54,315.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,871 shares in the company, valued at $372,766.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $856,736 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,010,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,145,000 after buying an additional 1,537,602 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,009,000 after purchasing an additional 424,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 964,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after acquiring an additional 319,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at $31,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

