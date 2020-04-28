Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Cut by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of Splunk worth $15,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 7.1% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $441,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $700,590.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,775,029.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 10,940 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $1,387,957.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,209,502.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,003 shares of company stock valued at $13,449,538. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $132.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. First Analysis cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.