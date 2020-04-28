Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Spine Injury Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:SPIN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Spine Injury Solutions shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 55,918 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $405,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

About Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents.

