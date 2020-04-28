SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.37

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.37 and traded as low as $17.76. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 1,931,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 840,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 315,912 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,433,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 107,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,092,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,766,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

