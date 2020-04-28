SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPYV opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

