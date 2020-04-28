SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777,813 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

