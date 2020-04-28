SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 270.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $8,133,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD opened at $161.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.47 and its 200-day moving average is $146.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

