SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Shares of SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.76. SPAR Group shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 3,466 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGRP. TheStreet downgraded SPAR Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded SPAR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.05 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) by 125.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of SPAR Group worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

